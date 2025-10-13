LPDC Suspends Lawyer For Insulting Magistrate

The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) of the Body of Benchers has suspended a senior lawyer, Cyprian Obiora Ifeanyi Agwuna, from legal practice for two years after finding him guilty of infamous conduct for using insulting and disrespectful language against a sitting magistrate in Anambra State.

The LPDC, sitting in Abuja, delivered its Final Direction in Complaint No. BB/ LPDC/290/2020, between Peter Okoye Nwankwo (Applicant) and C. O. Agwuna, Esq. (Respondent).

The Committee presided over by Ahmed Mustapha Goniri, (Life Bencher), also comprised Hon. Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu (Chief Judge of Nasarawa State), Hon. Justice Halima I. Abdulmalik (Chief Judge of Niger State), Chief Umeh Kalu, SAN (Life Bencher), and Ebenezer Obeya, Esq. (Life Bencher).

The judgement was read by Chief Umeh Kalu, SAN. The matter arose from a petition filed by one, Peter Okoye Nwankwo, the nominal complainant in a criminal case, Commissioner of Police v. Nwabueze Nwankwo & Ors (Charge No. MNJ/33C/2014), pending before Magistrate S.I. Anigbogu of Ekwulobia Magisterial District in Anambra State.

Agwuna was the defence counsel in the criminal matter. The complainant accused him of frustrating the speedy trial through frivolous applications, slandering both the complainant and the presiding magistrate, and employing unethical tactics.

The LPDC noted that despite being properly served through substituted means— including via the Onitsha Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association and by email— Agwuna never appeared nor sent representation throughout the proceedings.

The Committee recounted that Agwuna had written a letter dated January 31, 2020, to the Chief Judge of Anambra State requesting the transfer of the criminal case.

This letter, attached as “Attach A” to the complaint, contained scandalous allegations against the magistrate, accusing her of being “heavily compromised financially,” “shamelessly telling lies,” “ranting and shouting at counsel,” and being “unable to appreciate legal issues.” Another letter (“Attach B”), an application for adjournment signed by one Peter U. Onwuakpa, from Agwuna’s law firm, also contained disparaging remarks, describing the magistrate’s orders as “useless” and “unwarranted.”

The LPDC held that these documents demonstrated gross disrespect for the judiciary and clear violations of Rule 31 of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners, 2007, which mandates lawyers to treat courts with respect, dignity, and honour. In its findings, the Committee ruled that while a lawyer has a duty to defend clients diligently, such defence must remain within the bounds of professional decorum.

It stressed that disagreement with a court’s ruling does not justify abuse or insult toward judicial officers. The Committee noted that a complaint of bias or misconduct by a magistrate should properly be made to the Anambra State Judicial Service Commission, not through abusive correspondence.

The LPDC condemned Agwuna’s language as demeaning, shocking, and embarrassing, especially given his nearly 40 years post-call experience. It stated: “It is surprising that a lawyer of nearly forty years post-call experience will throw caution to the wind and address a magistrate in the manner that the Respondent did.”

Finding him guilty of infamous conduct in violation of Rules 1 and 31(1) of the RPC, the Committee invoked Section 12 of the Legal Practitioners Act, Cap L11, LFN 2004 (as amended) and directed that Agwuna be suspended from legal practice for 24 months.

The LPDC ordered that Agwuna’s name be marked as suspended on the Roll of Legal Practitioners by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court; the direction be published in a Newspaper and the Federal Gazette; and copies be served on the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, heads of all courts across the Federation, and all AttorneysGeneral, among others.