LPDC Clears Deputy Speaker Of Certificate Forgery Allegations

Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) yesterday dismissed the allegations of overlap in the participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and attendance of Nigeria Law School by the House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

It said there is no prima facie case established against him. John Martins had petitioned the LPDC, demanding an investigation into Kalu’s NYSC participation and Nigeria Law School attendance. However, the LPDC Petition Panel Chairman Umeh Kalu (SAN) said Kalu had no case to answer.

The report said: “The LPDC is strictly a body set up to regulate the conduct of persons called to the Nigerian Bar in the discharge of their professional duties to members of the Public. See Section 10 of the Legal Practitioners Act.

“This complaint, from the facts, is definitely not one for the consideration of the LPDC. “The LPDC cannot interrogate the operations of the Nigerian Law School, the Council of Legal Education, the NYSC and the Body of Benchers.”