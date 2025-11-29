LP Writes INEC, Submits List Of Interim NWC Members

The Labour Party (LP) has formally written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding the recognition of the list of its reconstituted interim National Working Committee (NWC) members.

The party in the letter dated November 27, and jointly signed by interim National Chairman, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, and interim National Secretary, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, told the electoral umpire that the reconstituted party leadership was in line with the Labour Party’s constitution and resolutions of its statutory National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Though the Supreme Court had, on April 4 this year, affirmed Senators Usman and Nwokocha as duly recognised Labour Party leadership, INEC is yet to accord them recognition.

The party in the letter stated that the NEC meeting held on July 18 was in compliance with the April 4 Supreme Court judgment and the Labour Party Constitution (2019 as amended).

It added that although an abridged list of interim officials had previously been submitted to INEC on August 4, “the newly forwarded document supersedes earlier submissions and represents the full and authentic composition of the Interim NWC.”

According to the party, the complete list reflects the required geopolitical spread across the six zones of the country as mandated by its constitution and applicable regulations.

It also included representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the owners of the party.

While Comrade Mohammed Usman Misau, who representative of TUC, is serving as Deputy National Chairman, his NLC counterpart, Mrs Nike Oriola, serves in the same capacity in the NWC.

The National Publicity Secretary is Mr Ife Salako, while Comrade Anselm Eragbe is the National Youth Leader. Former Chairman of NLC Political Commission, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, has been made Deputy National Chairman.