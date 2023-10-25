LP Wants Tinubu To Sack Onyejeocha As Minister

The Labour Party (LP) wants President Bola Tinubu to sack his Minister of State for Labour Nkiruka Onyejeocha, because “she has lost focus, and refused to concentrate on the assignment given to her.”

The National Youth Leader Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, also called on anti-corruption agencies, to invite the minister for questioning over her alleged role in funding insurrection in the Labour Party, bullying of staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (NEC), and manipulation of the judiciary.

The LP accused Onyejeocha who contested the Isikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia State and lost to its candidate Amobi Ogah, of fighting a personal and proxy war against the party.

According to the party, although the minister secured judgment at the election tribunal, she had been trying to frustrate the appeal filed by Ogah at the Court of Appeal against the tribunal judgement, from being heard.

The LP noted that Onyejeocha’s ambition was to be Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, but she sees Ogah as a stumbling block, and “therefore, he must go at all cost.

“Onyejeocha with strong support from the presidency plotted to be part of the 10th NASS using the instrument of the tribunal.

“She had worked tirelessly to ensure that the tribunal pronounced her the duly elected member by turning the rules of the election on the head.

“With her limitless assess to funds, it wasn’t difficult for her to get Amobi Ogah sacked by the tribunal, not because he lost the election but because the trial judge canceled all the votes of the Labour Party on the ground of his membership of the party,” Ahanotu said.

He however stated that the electoral law has been interpreted by even the Supreme Court to suggest that only a political party has the powers to determine its membership.

The youth leader further accused Onyejeocha of funding a splinter group to destabilise the Labour Party, alleging that she connived with some expelled members of the party led by Lamidi Apapa, in the failed attempt to use the Federal High Court in Kano to sack all elected LP political office holders from Abia State, including the governor. He noted that she even applied to be a joiner in the case.

Ahanotu alsosaidi the minister was behind the mix-up in INEC’s legal representation at Ogah’s appeal at the Court of Appeal in Lagos.

According to him, “Onyejeocha, after the ruling of the tribunal was appealed against and the venue of the sitting moved to Lagos, also initiated a crisis by using her Aso Rock connections to bully officials of INEC into committing a mortal mistake of pitching two senior advocates and legal luminaries, J.O Asoluka (SAN) and Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN) against each other in an open court on who holds the authority to represent INEC.

“We also took special note of the presence of the Apapa-led splinter group who attempted to hijack the representation of the party at the court.

“How did this splinter group come into the scenario? Who got them involved and for what purpose?

“Labour Party and its candidate are in the Appeal Court to ask it to reject the judgement by the Abia State National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which cancelled the victory of the party and its candidate, Amobi Ogah relying on the results generated and tendered by the petitioner, the APC candidate as against the result generated by the INEC.

“The onus falls on INEC to defend the result it generated from the election and Asoluka (SAN) has the brief to defend INEC’s result. Who then influenced the decision to remove him?”