LP: Usman Pledges To Rebuild Party For Victory

Senator Nenadi Usman, the Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party, has reassured party leaders and members of her committee’s determination to revitalize and strengthen the party ahead of future electoral victories.

In a personally signed message, Usman described the recent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and stakeholders’ engagement as a pivotal moment in the party’s journey.

The NEC meeting, held on Wednesday, was a significant gathering that Usman hailed as “filled with purpose and clarity.”

She expressed her honor at being surrounded by eminent leaders and dedicated stakeholders committed to the party’s growth.

“The meeting was both timely and necessary as we work collectively to fortify the foundations of our party, build unity among our ranks, and refocus on our enduring mission—building a new Nigeria that works for all,” she stated.

Usman extended her gratitude to party leaders for their resolution at the NEC meeting, which culminated in her appointment as Acting National Chairperson.

“I am grateful for the unanimous vote of confidence and for the trust you have placed in me to lead during this transitional period,” she said, pledging to steer the party with diligence and transparency.

The Labour Party leadership, under Usman’s guidance, followed the NEC meeting with a formal visit to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The visit was to present the Supreme Court judgment affirming the legitimacy of the party’s leadership transition and the outcomes of the NEC proceedings.

Usman emphasized that this step was more than procedural, calling it “a demonstration of our collective commitment to due process, internal democracy, and the transparent governance that the Nigerian people rightfully expect from us.”

In her message, Usman thanked the party’s members, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Obidient Movement, and Nigerians who continue to support the Labour Party’s vision.

She reserved special praise for the party’s leader and presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, noting that “your steadfastness and integrity continue to inspire millions.”

Reaffirming her dedication to the Labour Party’s values, Usman urged members to remain united and focused.

“Now is not the time for distraction or division. Now is the time to build, with unity, courage, and a deep love for our country,” she declared.

“Together, we will continue this journey of hope, and I pledge to serve with diligence, openness, and unwavering focus on our shared goals.”

The Acting Chairperson concluded with a rallying call: “Let us remain steadfast, engaged, and hopeful.

The New Nigeria is not a dream deferred; it is a vision in progress.”

As the Labour Party embarks on this rebuilding phase under Usman’s leadership, optimism grows among supporters that the party is poised to reclaim its momentum in Nigeria’s political landscape.

