LP To Yakubu: Probe INEC’s Legal Department

The Labour Party (LP) has called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to investigate the role played by the commission’s legal department in the messy situation that saw two lawyers fighting over legal representation of the commission in the appeal filed by its lawmaker, Hon. Amobi Ogah

Ogah was challenging the nullification of his election by the tribunal and the declaration of Nkiruka Onyejeocha, by the tribunal as elected member for the Isikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency in the National Assembly.

Labour Party National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, noted that INEC had engaged J.O. Asoluka (SAN), as its lawyer with a letter of authorisation to represent it at Ogah’s appeal, only for another lawyer to appear for the commission for the same case, also with a letter of authorisation, at Thursday’s hearing of the petition.

Ifoh sees this as being orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to delay and frustrate the appeal.

“We are raising this alarm because time is of the essence, even though, the collaborators achieved their intentions as the appeal could not be heard and was adjourned by the court to enable INEC to put its house in order and determine who of the two counsel, has her authority to represent her in the appeal,” he added.

He wondered why the commission’s legal department did not see any need to inform the plaintiff of the development as required by law.

“When the matter thus came up, a squabble ensued between the two counsels as to who had the authority of INEC to represent it in the case,” he said.

Ifoh stated that the role of INEC in the petition is simply to defend the outcome of the election that it conducted.

“The commission must reject any semblance of compromise. Nigerians are still looking up to it to redeem its image in, the aftermath of the controversial 2023 general elections.

“It must not allow a few pliable members of the commission to further taint the integrity of the commission,” he added.

He therefore called Prof. Yakubu to investigate the INEC’s legal department and punish any staff who might have been involved in the embarrassment at the legal.