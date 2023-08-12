LP To Tinubu: You’ve No Moral Right To Query Niger Coupists

The Labour Party (LP) on Saturday said President Bola Tinubu lacks the moral right to lead member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in a war against the military junta in Niger Republic.

LP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh stated that a government that allegedly lacks legitimacy, “having forced itself into power in a similar way the putschist did in the Niger Republic, cannot be arrogating itself the honour to lead a puritan force against a sovereign nation.”

The party maintained that the process leading to any electoral activity is a lot more important than its outcome.

According to the statement, “the processes that led to the 2023 general election were skewed, manipulated, and rigged,” adding that “a government that came into office through such illegal means does not have the moral justification to begin to query a similar process perpetrated outside the shores of this country.

“We believe sincerely that charity should always begin at home.”

The party argued that if the election is wantonly manipulated, a government that emerged from such a process is similar to a military coup.

It stated that “a coup is a coup whether by the military or in a democracy,” and wondered how one could explain “a situation where the most popular candidate with the supposedly highest number of votes cast in an election is denied the pecks of his popular support by another candidate whose purported victory was aided by some fraudulent government institutions?”

The party noted that the socio-economic situation in Nigeria has deteriorated, and Nigeria wallowing in abject poverty, hunger, and unemployment.

The LP noted that the poor economic policies of the government, such as the hike in the prices of petroleum products, and the soaring foreign exchange “have further deteriorated the living conditions of the people.

“So with a country with such an enormous crisis, thinking of waging war against another country or defending democracy is not only laughable but misconceived and misdirected.”

It warned that any government whose policy does not have a direct bearing or effect in uplifting the living standard of Nigerians should not embark on such an extravagant mission abroad.

“We already have enough crises on our hands, from insecurity, hunger, unemployment, poverty, and poor infrastructure amongst others,” it said.

The LP stated that international law forbids interference in the internal affairs of another country, and described the planned meddling in the internal affairs of Niger Republic as uncalled for, unwarranted and unnecessary.

“Nigeria cannot be playing the big brother of Africa when the people are hungry. We are giant of Africa only in name but we are far from living up to that expectation.

“The government needs to think about Nigeria first; we have enormous challenges on our hands.

“The government must focus on how to restore our economy, rebuild infrastructure, create jobs, and end killings and insecurity in Nigeria rather than waste time, resources, and energy in the affairs of another sovereign nation,” the party stated.