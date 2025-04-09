LP Mobilises Security Agencies Amid Threat From NLC

Share

The National Leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has described the threat by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to invade its offices nationwide as a subtle blackmail to make the Julius Abure-led leadership look like a villain before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies in the country.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, who made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, said the party will seek the protection of the security agencies and mobilise members across the nation to resist the invasion of its offices nationwide.

Reacting to the Tuesday, April 8 directive by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, asking union leaders to begin the process of mobilising their members in readiness to invade and take over the 36 offices and national secretariat of the LP, Ifoh warned that hooliganism and rascality, as the NLC leader is allegedly exhibiting, should not be seen as traits of a good unionist.

Ajaero directive comes in the wake of the judgment of the Supreme Court, which vacated the earlier judgment of the lower courts.

According to Ajaero, they cannot continue to fold their hands and watch the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee defy the Supreme Court’s pronouncement.

Ifoh said the apex court was clear about the position of party leadership and resolving internal matters. The LP spokesman also admonished Ajaero to seek legal counsel if he cannot comprehend the judgment.

He said, “Ordinarily, we would have ignored that threat, but there is a need to assure the teeming members of our commitment to keep the faith and resist all forms of rascality and intimidation from persons who think themselves to be above the laws of the land

“We therefore see NLC’s latest threat as pure blackmail on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and security agencies to do the wrong thing.”

“Threats to attack offices and organisations have become the hallmark of the NLC under Ajaero. In 2024, NLC forcefully broke into our national headquarters, carting away valuables. That matter was reported to the police. The recent threat to invade our office was leaked to us by some members of the NLC; hence, we alerted the nation.

“Ajaero should by now learn that attacking law-abiding citizens, hooliganism, and rascality are not traits of a good unionist. He should be more concerned about the workers’ welfare.

“He has since politicised the Labour Union in Nigeria, and he is no longer fit to occupy that exalted office. We have once advised him to quit unionism and join politics but he will not listen.

“We must state categorically that NLC has no right to attack any Labour Party office because there is no trade dispute. Based on the Trade Dispute Act, you can not picket or declare a strike without a trade dispute. In any case, we do not have any staff of the NLC in our employment. There is no Union in our offices. Their action is purely an illegality.”

“The Supreme Court stated that courts cannot interfere in the internal affairs of a political party. The courts didn’t sack the NWC nor hold the tenure to have lapsed. We advise Joe Ajaero and his ilk to seek legal advice if they cannot comprehend a simple court pronouncement.

“Let it be known that we will take every legal means to deal with Ajero and his gangsters should they attempt to resort to self-help. We will not hesitate to write to the Registrar of Trade Unions to discipline them if they resort to taking law into their own hands.

“Finally, we will seek the protection of the security agencies but where they defy the security agencies, we will have no option but to mobilise our members across the nation to resist them.”

