LP: Those Demanding Peter Obi’s Arrest Are Mischievous

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has reacted to those calling for the arrest of its presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, stated that opposition parties calling for Obi’s arrest are mischievous, adding that its flagbearer is not a violent person.

The party said it is worried that some fake stories flying around are juxtaposed with video clips taken from pre-election and campaign speeches where Obi had told Nigerian youths to take back the country.

It said to attempt to make such videos as recent remarks and effort to make them look fresh, is simply mischievous, if not criminal, adding that the ploy is aimed at orchestrating false culpability and entrapment.

The statement reads: “Some mischievous individuals are sharing stories draped with some so-called prophecies calling for prayers on Peter Obi as he would be arrested. Ordinarily, such stories should not deserve our attention.

“However, we are concerned when the faux stories flying around are juxtaposed with video clips spliced from pre-election and campaign speeches where Obi had underscored to Nigerian youths, the importance of taking back our country.

“To contrive such videos as recent remarks and effort to make them look fresh, is simply mischievous, if not criminal.

“The ploy is simply and surely aimed at orchestrating a false culpability and entrapment.

“We must reiterate here, for the record, Obi’s adherence and commitment to the rule of law and avowal of non-violent politics.

“On March 1st, 2023, when the INEC announced its charade election result by 4 a.m., Obi supporters across the country and in the diaspora mounted pressure on him to authorize a mass protest, but he declined, insisting instead that taking back Nigeria through him will come through due and peaceful process and not via violence.”

The party said the claim that its presidential candidate is orchestrating violence is a figment of the imagination of those who want to paint him black.

It added that the former Anambra state Governor strongly believes that a new Nigeria is Possible following due process and asked his detractors to leave him out of their prophecy.

It added: “As a man of faith, the former Anambra state Governor strongly believes that a new Nigeria is POssible following due process and does not need to drag his supporters out in the street to achieve it.

“The Labour Party, therefore, wishes to advise the prophets and soothsayers, whether real or imagined, to leave Obi out of their prophecy because his faith is in Nigerians and his God and not on imaginary fortune tellers.”