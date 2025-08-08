LP Stakeholders Give Usman’s Interim C’ttee Confidence Vote

In what appears to be a rebuilding process after an intractable leadership crisis, Labour Party (LP) stakeholders said they are committed to steering the party to electoral victory and strengthening internal democracy.

Party leaders in an expanded virtual meeting on Thursday unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the Senator Nenadi Usman-led interim National Caretaker Committee.

The meeting which held just days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rejected candidates fielded by Julius Abure for the August 16 bye-elections and the February 2026 Area Council elections in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was attended by the 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi; Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Political Commission, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, former acting national chairman, Labour Party, Mrs. Maria Labeke, as well as some lawmakers elected on the party’s platform.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, said the meeting “restated its commitment to internal cohesion, democratic consolidation, and national development.

“In light of recent developments within the political landscape, particularly as they concern the Labour Party, the meeting resolved to deepen its commitment to initiatives that strengthen democratic institutions and sustain the tenets of democracy in Nigeria.”