LP Crisis: Lamidi Apapa-Led Faction Speaks On Leadership Takeover

Share

Following the Supreme Court removal of Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), the spokesperson for the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, on Thursday opened up on why Apapa will take over as the leader of the party.

Speaking in an interview, Arabambi revealed that based on the party’s constitution, Apapa will need to stepped in as leader of the party.

According to him, after the Supreme Court removed Julius Abure as the National Chairman, the next person in line was Apapa, who is the Deputy National Chairman (South) automatically became the acting leader until a national convention is held.

He also dismissed the idea of setting up a caretaker committee or any interim leadership.

READ ALSO

He said, “Nature abhors a vacuum, and in our case in the Labour Party (LP), there is no vacuum at this stage because our constitution made adequate provision for this eventuality.

“It says, if the position of National Chairman becomes vacant by his removal, resignation, or he becomes incapacitated, Deputy National Chairman takes over.

“There is no provision for caretaker committee or interim leadership or any name so-called outside of what our constitution stipulates.

“Senator Nanedi Usman and all those running around under the guise of leading our party are meddlesome interlopers who should not be taken seriously.

Recall that some key party members, led by Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and Abia State Governor Alex Otti, endorsed Senator Nenadi Usman to head a National Caretaker Committee.

They said the committee would run the party’s affairs until a national convention is held to elect new leaders

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

