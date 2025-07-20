LP Senators Knock Okpebholo Over Comment On Peter Obi’s Visit

The Labour Party (LP) Senators have called on the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, to apologise to Nigerians over a remark in which he asked his 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to get clearance from him before visiting the state.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Okpebholo had at a public event warned Obi against visiting Edo State without security clearance.

The governor’s remark followed a reported violence that erupted in the area following the former Governor of Anambra State’s last trip.

In a joint statement signed by Senators Victor Umeh, Ireti Kingibe, Ezea Okey, and Tony Nwoye, the LP lawmakers described Okpebholo’s remark as executive rascality and abuse of office.

The LP lawmakers said every Nigerian is free to move around the country, citing Section 41(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

READ ALSO

They, however, called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), to take note of this threat.

The statement reads, “We humbly urge the Executive Governor of Edo State to quickly withdraw his unguarded statement threatening Mr Peter Obi’s life, freedom of movement, and personal security and tender an unreserved apology to all Nigerians for violating the Nigerian Constitution, which he swore to uphold.

“Mr Peter Obi is a citizen of Nigeria, and his movement is guaranteed and should not be curtailed by sheer Executive lawlessness and impudence.

“As a champion of democracy, nation-building and sustainable development, Mr Peter Obi deserves protection and support from the law and all who share the vision for a better Nigeria.

“The Nigeria of this century cannot afford to condone executive rascality and abuse of office by public officers for the peace and harmony of our dear Country, Nigeria. ”