LP Secretary Says Datti Ahmed Qualifies For Presidency Like Obi

In an interview with Trust TV, Labour Party Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, stated that the position of presidency is not reserved for anyone.

He also declared that the Labour Party, will give it’s 2023 Vice Presidential Candidate, Baba-Ahmed Datti, room to contest for presidency; adding that the ex-Vice President is as qualified as Peter Obi.

New Telegraph Daily gathered that the declaration might be tied to the party secretary’s displeasure concerning Peter Obi’s fraternity with members of the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC)

“Datti is qualified to contest for the presidency as good as Peter Obi. So, the seat of that candidacy is not reserved for anybody. It is open for a competitive contest.”

He also revealed that Obi’s opportunity to represent the party in as a candidate for the 2027 elections, may be lost if he continues to associate with the coalition party.

“If Datti is willing to aspire for presidency and he wants to do that under the Labour Party, we will open it. Come and buy the form, mobilise his support and then get elected. But the only thing is that if those people didn’t come back to us, they lose that opportunity because there’s no way you’ll continue to romance with other political party and then you still come back and your one leg is in the Labour Party. No, ab initio, you may be disqualified,” he said