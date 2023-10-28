LP Sacks Five Aides, Warns Against Impersonation

The Labour Party (LP) on Saturday sacked five media aides of its National Chairman, Julius Abure “with immediate effect.”

The National Secretary of the party, Malam Umar Farouk, in a letter made available to Saturday Telegraph, explained that those affected were appointees related to campaigns.

The affected appointees are Mr Mandela Ukegbu, (Campaign Committee on Special Duties); Engr. Balami Isaac David (Senior Special Assistant, fundraising and grassroot mobilisation); Didacus Joe-Adigwe (Senior Special Adviser on strategy, protocol and international relations); Princess Ajibola, Senior Special Assistant on special duties and mobilisation); and Isaac Imasuagbon,

(Senior Special Assistant on ICT).

The statement, however, warned Ukegbu from continuing to parade himself as an aide to the National Chairman.