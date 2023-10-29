New Telegraph

October 29, 2023
October 29, 2023
LP Sacks Five Aides, Warns Against Impersonation

The Labour Party (LP) has sacked five aides of its National Chairman Julius Abure “with immediate effect.”

The National Secretary, Malam Umar Farouk, in a letter, explained that those affected were appointees related to campaigns. The affected appointees are Mr. Mandela Ukegbu, (Campaign Committee on Special Duties);

Egnr. Balami Isaac David (Senior Special Assistant, fundraising and grassroots mobilization); Didacus Joe-Adigwe (Senior Special Adviser on Strategy, Protocol and International Relations);

Princess Ajibola, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Mobilization); and Isaac Imasuagbon, (Senior Special Assistant on ICT). The statement warned Ukegbu from continuing to parade himself an aide to the National Chairman.

