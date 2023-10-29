LP Sacks Five Aides, Warns Against Impersonation

The Labour Party (LP) has sacked five aides of its National Chairman Julius Abure “with immediate effect.”

The National Secretary, Malam Umar Farouk, in a letter, explained that those affected were appointees related to campaigns. The affected appointees are Mr. Mandela Ukegbu, (Campaign Committee on Special Duties);

Egnr. Balami Isaac David (Senior Special Assistant, fundraising and grassroots mobilization); Didacus Joe-Adigwe (Senior Special Adviser on Strategy, Protocol and International Relations);

Princess Ajibola, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Mobilization); and Isaac Imasuagbon, (Senior Special Assistant on ICT). The statement warned Ukegbu from continuing to parade himself an aide to the National Chairman.