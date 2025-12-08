LP Reps To Tinubu, APC: Prioritize Welfare, Security, Not 2027 Politics

The Labour Party (LP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed disappointment and concern that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is prioritising 2027 politics over the welfare and security of Nigerians.

The caucus said this is insensitive, unconscionable and a clear example of questionable leadership. They emphasised that while the president’s aspiration for re-election is legitimate, his priority should be addressing the pressing challenges facing Nigerians.

In a statement issued by the Labour Party Caucus leader, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, in Abuja yesterday, the lawmakers reiterated that the primary duty of a government is to ensure the welfare and security of its citizens. However, they criticised the APC and President Bola Tinubu for prioritising their 2027 re-election bid over these fundamental responsibilities.

The statement expressed concern and bewilderment that while the nation grapples with insecurity, the ruling party is either ignoring the issue or offering superficial solutions rather than addressing the problem effectively. These concerns were raised amid escalating insecurity nationwide and the administration’s struggles to fund budgets and demonstrate accountability.

“The situation has led to prolonged protests by local contractors who remain unpaid for completed projects, sparking economic hardship, stalled development, and a dearth of new projects.” Recently, these aggrieved contractors have been holding vigils outside the Ministry of Finance, highlighting the government’s shortcomings.

The Labour Party representatives highlighted that the “Appropriation Act, a law governing budget allocation, has been consistently disregarded by the current administration.” They pointed out the irony of the government pursuing costly projects like the controversial multi-trillion naira coastal road without proper appropriation or procurement processes, while essential federal road infrastructure lies in disrepair.

This has raised concerns among citizens, particularly those planning to travel during the festive season, who face not only difficult road conditions but also heightened insecurity. Also of grave concern is the opaque expenditure of N17.5 trillion, in 2024 alone, on a pipeline-security contract, as revealed in the recently audited accounts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

“Nigerians would remember that over a 12-year period, the country spent about N18 trillion on subsidies (which benefited everyone through affordable transportation and cheaper costs of foodstuffs), but on the excuse of lack of funds to sustain the subsidy regime, this Administration has clearly robbed Peter (Nigerians), to pay Paul (cronies), through a questionable pipeline-security contract whose executors are unknown.”

This statement paints a grim picture of Nigeria’s current state, highlighting concerns about the effectiveness of its government branches. “The executive is seen as underwhelming, the judiciary’s decisions are questioned, and the legislature is criticised for not having the moral fibre to hold the executive accountable.

“Our dear country, Nigeria has become a special economic zone: everyone and everything now has a price. “Kidnappers and bandits now have prices on the heads of the citizenry; elected officials now have a price to look the other way; and opposition figures have prices to enthrone chaos in their own platforms.

Even the clergy and ulamas are not spared the chicanery of the divisive effects of a gravely monetised polity. “Pray, Nigerians, we’re in the 12th month of the year, 2025. In fact, across government owned enterprises, ministries, departments, and agencies of government, none can boast of 10 per cent of execution of the capital component of the budget. In most cases, the scorecard reads nil.”