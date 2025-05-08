LP Reps Dismiss Suspension By Abure As Laughable

Share

Three Labour Party (LP) members of the House of Representatives have dismissed their purported suspension by the Julius Abure-led faction as a “laughable” and desperate move to cling to power.

Abure, who was ousted following a recent Supreme Court judgment, had announced the suspension of the trio—Afam Ogene, the LP caucus leader in the House; Seyi Sowunmi, deputy leader; and Amobi Ogah, alongside other party members including Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Senator Ireti Kingibe, and Senator Darlington Nwokocha.

In a joint statement titled “Our Former National Chairman Goes Mad Again,” the lawmakers criticized Abure for focusing on party disintegration rather than its growth.

They accused him of lacking moral integrity and using his nullified leadership status to make unfounded claims of authority.

The statement further stated, “Abure’s actions are a desperate attempt to remain relevant. Since the Peter Obi wave of 2023, what has Abure done to enhance the party’s fortunes? The reality is that Abure has led the party to disastrous outcomes, fleeced aspirants, and even failed to win his own polling unit in Edo.”

The lawmakers concluded by dismissing Abure’s actions as a self-serving attempt to maintain power and predicted that he would only further harm the party’s image.

Share