LP Reps Caucus Decries Killing Of Anambra Lawmaker

The Labour Party (LP) Caucus of the House of Representatives has said it is deeply saddened and devastated by the news of the death of its party man and member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Justice Azuka, representing Onitsha North state constituency after a prolonged period of captivity in the hands of kidnappers.

Hon. Azuka was kidnapped on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2024, at about 9 pm somewhere in the Ugwunakpamkpa area of Onitsha while returning home after the day’s activities.

Unfortunately, his decomposing body was recovered somewhere on the 2nd Niger Bridge on Wednesday, February 5.

The LP House of Representatives Caucus leader and, member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra state, Hon Afam Victor Ogene in a statement described the incident as “Horrendous, heart-rending and a big blow to the Labour Party and the legislature.”

The LP caucus leader had earlier in January called on the Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo to take urgent and decisive action to secure the release of the abducted state lawmaker and also address the growing insecurity in the State, which according to him “has become notorious for kidnappings and killings”.

The Rep members expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the late lawmaker, especially his young wife and children, who have been thrown into deep sorrow as a result of this dastardly act of great wickedness by criminals.

Hon. Ogene asked rhetorically: “How do you explain this act of wickedness? How do you comfort Hon. Azuka’s young wife that her husband would no longer return home? What do you tell the children when they grow up?

This is very sad. It is condemnable and the government has to truly take more decisive action to prevent this kind of destruction of life and the future of many by a few individuals who are currently laying siege on the people of Anambra state.

“As I said in my earlier statement on the kidnap of the late lawmaker, the level of carnage going on in Anambra daily is heart-rending. People live in fear as a result of the growing insecurity.

The rate of bloodletting, kidnappings and other violent crimes in the state is fast turning the state into a killing field. And this is not an exaggeration. The crime that is reported in the state is just a tiny fraction of the horrendous insecurity reality in Anambra. That’s the brutal truth.

“The horrific experiences of kidnapping survivors in Anambra underscore the dire need for improved security in the state. The government’s primary responsibility is to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens, as well as protect their property. The government must take decisive action to reclaim control from criminal gangs and restore confidence among the people.

“Today, it is Hon. Justice Azuka, but no one knows whose turn it will be tomorrow. While we commend Governor Soludo’s recent efforts at tackling the situation, through the launch of the Agunachemba security outfit, more certainly, needs to be done, especially in the area of deploying technology in the fight against criminals in the state.

