LP Replies APC, Says Hunger Doesn’t Know Party, Religion

Labour Party (LP) has described as laughable the claim by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that opposition parties were sponsoring citizens protesting the harsh economic situation in the country.

The party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, reminded the APC that Niger State where the protest took place on Monday is an APC-controlled state.

“Those who took to the streets in Minna, Niger State, a state controlled by the APC went to the streets not as members of opposition parties but as citizens bearing the brunt of this administration’s ineptitude and lack of preparation for governance,” the statement added.

LP stated that Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliations, religious and ethnic creed, go to the same market where the prices of goods and services have skyrocketed.

“Our children have had to stay home because their parents can no longer afford their school fees. Because of lack of planning, the Federal Government is yet to pay January salaries,” the party observed.

It advised the APC to look for solutions to Nigeria’s problems, especially the economic ones it created, “instead of this propaganda parade.

“But unfortunately, you cannot give what you don’t have. Governance is not about grabbing and running away with power, it is all about making judicious use of it to better the lots of the masses.”