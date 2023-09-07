LP Rejects Tribunal’s Judgement, Says Not Reflection Of People’s Desires

The Labour Party (LP) has said the judgement of the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, did not reflect the law and the desire of the people.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiorah Ifoh, stated that the tribunal refused to accept the obvious irregularities that characterised the February presidential, which was condemned globally.

“Nigerians were witnesses to the electoral robbery that took place on February 25, 2023, which was globally condemned but the Tribunal in its wisdom refused to accept the obvious. “What is at stake is democracy and we will not relent until the people’s will prevail.

“We salute the doggedness of our team of lawyers who fearlessly exposed the rot in our system. We can only weep for democracy in Nigeria but we refuse to give up on Nigeria,” the party said. It, however, promised to make a detailed presentation of its position after consultation with its lawyers to obtain the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement.

“We urge all lovers of democracy to remain focused and hopeful because a new Nigeria is possible,” the LP added. Obi who came third in the election and his party had filed a joint petition in March challenging the outcome of the presidential poll.