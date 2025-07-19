LP Ratifies Nenadi Usman Chair, Moghalu Candidate For Anambra Guber

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Labour Party has adopted Dr. George Moghalu as the party’s candidate for the November 8 Anambra State governorship.

Moghalu emerged from the primary conducted by Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) before it was sacked by the Supreme Court.

There were rumours that Senator Esther Nenadi Usman-led interim NWC was planning to conduct another primary to replace Moghalu.

it was also alleged that there was a friction between Usman and the Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Mr. Peter Obi, who attended Moghalu’s gubernatorial flag off in Awka.

But after reviewing the party’s status in the Anambra governorship and other scheduled by-elections, the LP NEC which met on Friday in Abuja reaffirmed the commitment of the party to fielding credible candidates and directed the NWC to conclude necessary preparations with INEC in line with the Electoral Act 2022.

The party then called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all security agencies to discharge their statutory responsibilities impartially and professionally to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in the forthcoming elections.

The meeting was attended by Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, his deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Labour Party, Chief Sylvester Ejiofor, Secretary General of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Dr. N. A. Toro, among others, “reaffirmed the commitment to internal democracy, rule of law, and the supremacy of the Labour Party constitution.

The LP NEC ratified the Usman-led interim NWC of the party, and ordered the party’s national secretariat to publish the guidelines and timelines for the conduct of congresses from ward, local government, state and zonal levels, culminating to national convention.

It also announced the approval of the constitution of statutory committees to supervise membership revalidation and new member registration across the country.

“These committees shall work with the national secretariat, state chairmen, and relevant stakeholders to ensure credibility and inclusiveness.

“The national secretariat is mandated to publish the list and membership of the committees,” the communique added.