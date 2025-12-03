LP, PDP, SDP Members Unveil New Group For Tinubu In Ondo

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Ondo State, Hon Dayo Awude, former spokesman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kennedy Peretei, and leaders of Social Democratic Party (SDP) have formed a support group for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group known as Sunshine Grassroots Network (SGN) said they decided to support the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because of the immense contribution of Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to the nation’s development.

Addressing a press conference during the launch of the Secretariat of the group, the Director General of SGN said the appointment of two substantive ministers by President Tinubu has changed the political landscape and brought development to the state.

Awude said the SGN is a support group facilitated by Tunji-Ojo, and the mandate is to populate the APC by bringing new people on board, educate the Nigerian populace on the developments the country has made under the Renewed Hope administration, and ultimately mobilise the people and Nigerians at large to re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a deserving second term in office.

Despite the hydra-headed challenges confronting our country, Awude said it is essential to keep the people informed of the successes the country has achieved and the strides it is making since President Tinubu assumed office.

According to him, “Before the Tinubu administration, we were faced with the cesspool of corruption called petroleum subsidy, a platform through which our patrimony was siphoned by the privileged few; persistent economic instability; inflation due to inconsistent monetary policies; decay of critical infrastructure, among others.”

Awude said the removal of fuel subsidy has brought significant improvement to the nation’s economy, and Nigeria has more money to do more for its people, as against the practice of a few pillaging our collective wealth.

He said, “We are pleased to report that the country’s external reserves are continuing to rise. As of October 31, 2025, our reserves reached an impressive $43.197 billion.

“This growth reflects our commitment to achieving economic stability and resilience in the face of global challenges. We believe that with prudent management, these resources will serve to boost our economy and create opportunities for our citizens.”

The former commissioner in the state said there is unprecedented representation at the Federal Executive Council since the beginning of the present democratic dispensation.

He added, “In a historic moment for our state, we celebrate the fact that we now have two ministers representing Ondo State in the federal cabinet. It is worth noting that the two of them are performing creditably.

“This unprecedented representation signals to us the need to give adequate electoral support to the administration that has been so kind to us as a people.

“We note with joy the various reforms that have been carried out in the Ministry of Interior under the watch of the star boy of the Tinubu administration, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, as regards access to the Nigerian Passport, the massive work on the second terminal of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, the newly introduced E-Gates that provide easy and seamless access for our citizens, and the various mechanisms introduced to monitor our borders and ensure a safer country.”

Awude said there are various federal government road constructions going on in the state, including the dualisation of the Akure/Ondo/Ore road, the fast pace of work on the dualisation of the Akure/Ado-Ekiti road, and the dualisation of the Ilesha/Akure/Benin road.

The SGN urged all stakeholders to support these infrastructural initiatives by supporting the government in power, so that we would not suffer abandoned projects.