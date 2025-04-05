LP: Otti Hails S’Court Verdict Removing Abure-Led NWC

Share

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has commended the Supreme Court for its judgment declaring that Julius Abure is not the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), describing it as proof that the will of the people has triumphed over the will of a few.

Otti noted that the judgment not only met the expectations of genuine LP members but also resonated with the hopes of Nigerians at large.

He said the ruling would contribute significantly to deepening democracy and sustaining good governance in the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti said he received the Supreme Court’s verdict with excitement, as it sacked the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the LP, paving the way for the return of peace, unity, and order in the party.

According to Ekeoma, Otti emphasized that the party leadership has been vindicated by the judgment, which rightly held that Abure and his NWC had “outlived their tenure.”

This, he noted, was the basis for establishing the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee in Umuahia in 2024.

“I’m not just happy with the judgment; I also celebrate the fact that the highest court in the land has vindicated our position that the tenure of the Abure-led National Working Committee had long expired,” Otti said.

“This sound judgment by the Supreme Court was the foundation for our decision to set up the National Caretaker Committee led by Distinguished Senator Esther Nenadi Usman as Chairman and Senator Darlington Nwokocha as Secretary.”

The Abia Governor explained that the vision behind the formation of the committee was to foster peace and strengthen the party in order to consolidate on the gains made during the last elections.

Otti assured that he and other leaders of the party are committed to reforming the party at all levels to build a more formidable political platform, one with the requisite structures and democratic credentials to deliver effective, people-oriented leadership.

He commended all those who remained faithful and maintained peace while the legal battle for the soul of the party lasted, including the NLC, TUC, party stakeholders, supporters, and all men and women of good conscience across the country.

Otti also called on former national officers of the party to join hands with the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) to move the party forward.

He assured that he and other leaders are committed to building an inclusive party devoid of discrimination and favoritism.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

