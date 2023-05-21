LP, NNPP Carpet Buhari Over Performance In Office

As the eight – year reign of President Muhammadu Buhari winds down, opposition parties – Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), have taken a swipe at the administration. The Labour Party (LP) described the eight years of Buhari’s administration as “ years of locust and cankerworm.” This is even as the NNPP scored the administration low on all key parameters. The LP Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiorah Ifoh, told Sunday Telegraph in an interview that the period was wasted years Nigerians will not forget in a hurry. He said: “By their own admittance, they failed in their three-fold governance focus particularly in the areas of Security, corruption and economy.

“Never in the history of Nigeria have we witnessed this level of policy incongruity. “Nigeria has been turned to a borrower nation; in fact two weeks to the expiration of this government, they are still requesting for $800 million loan. In total, Nigeria is indebted to $400 billion.” He said, generation unborn might never get over the huge crisis created by the Buhari government. He noted that criminals have had free day in the country in the last eight years, regretting that majority of Nigerians are now living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps. Ifoh said many citizens have been kidnapped and are forced to buy their freedom or killed and buried in shallow graves.

“Under this administration, lives have become brutish and short; corruption has attained unimaginable height. “Nigeria is now rated amongst the lowest in the corruption index, this is just unfortunate.” The LP stated that President Buhari had the golden opportunity to write his name in gold if he has given Nigerians free, fair and credible election as he promised, “but what did we get? An Electoral Commission which turned itself as an arm of the ruling political party and conducted the worst election ever in the history of this nation.” Also weighing-in, National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Dr Major Agbo, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph said the Buhari administration scored below average on economy, security and anti- corruption, the three key agenda upon which the administration ride to power in 2015.

Insecurity

“Without fear of being very difficult and harsh, I think that the last eight years have not been too good and also not been too bad. Ordinarily, one would have expected that we would have done better than where eventually we are now. “In terms of security, just this morning (Saturday) I was looking at the records of Nigerians, innocent souls, women and children who were murdered during these eight years and I think I saw the figure as over 9,000. I can’t remember accurately but even as we speak people are being killed in different parts of the country. “It shows that a lot is wrong with our security system. The question we have always asked is what is wrong? Is it from the head? Is it that the security agencies have no materials to work with? Is it the fault of the intelligence agencies? Whichever way you want to look at it, the truth is that if the head is not good, no other part of the body can function properly. If there is no supervision, you can’t expect much to happen. We will continue to hold the leaders responsible. So what I am trying to say is that if they had been effectively supervised, we could have done better.

Economy

“In terms of the economy I think the government has also not done well. You can see what has become of our economy. The rate of inflation is something else. To- day, the purchasing power of the ordinary Nigerian is very low. “The money in his hand cannot purchase anything reasonable in the market. These are indications that the economy is not doing well. If the economy were doing well, at least people would have been able to live very meaningful lives. But there is nothing like that because inflation has wiped out the value of our money.” “Even the monetary policies that we have seen in the past eight years have always been faulty. Most recently was the currency redesign policy which inflicted excruciating pains on Nigerians for several months. People could not have access to their money and many were trekking to their places of work. People were unable to send their children to school, only for them to turn around to say we should go back to the old currency. “So the policy summersault we have seen in the last eight years is also mind bugling. No responsible government would allow its citizens to suffer the way we have suffered in the last eight years.”

Anti Corruption:

“This government came to power on the trust that they were going to fight corruption. But from the blast of the whistle, we haven’t seen anybody they have sent to jail for engaging in corruption. If there are two or three that they sent to jail, does that really justify the hype they made about the problem of corruption? “We have seen them come out openly to shield people whom Nigerians have convicted even in the court of public opinion. Of course, you know that without going through the courts, there are people that we know have been involved in stealing of public funds, but there are the people that are walking freely. Nobody talks about them. Matters are taken to court; they are withdrawn by the Attorney General of the Federation who has the powers of nolle proseque.

“He withdraws matters whenever he wants. Look at the Attorney General himself and the scam from the sale of oil vessels and payments to consultants. All these things are swept under the carpet. “Above all, the trending issue is the corruption allegations levelled against the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Bawa. Somebody we had thought was coming to represent the youth constituency and do something different, but you can see the mess that he is gradually going into at the anti corruption agency. If there are no evidences against him, those accusing him won’t be saying the things they are saying publicly. So it shows that this government has failed even on the issue of checking corruption.”