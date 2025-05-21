LP NEC To NCC: Conduct Convention Within 90 Days

Share

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party has mandated the Esther Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee (NCC) to conduct an inclusive and expansive national convention within three months.

According to a communique issued at the end of the NEC meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, the national convention will be preceded by congresses at the ward, local government, and state levels, alongside delegates’ elections.

The NEC explained that the directive aligns with the consent judgment brokered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on April 26, 2022, and executed between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Labour Party on June 27, 2022.

The meeting, which was attended by the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and a representative of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) President, also approved the immediate opening of a new Labour Party national secretariat in Abuja and directed that INEC be officially notified.

It further ordered the immediate shutdown of the party’s old national secretariat in Utako, currently being occupied by the Julius Abure-led faction, which was sacked by the Supreme Court.

The NEC also announced the commencement of online membership registration, which will include the issuance of downloadable membership cards with unique identification numbers, alongside hard copies.

In a bid to strengthen grassroots engagement, the Labour Party will begin a nationwide mobilisation of 10 million new members within 30 days. This will include the revalidation of old memberships, also accompanied by the issuance of updated membership cards.

The party additionally approved the registration of support groups, which will be issued downloadable certificates of registration, each with a unique identification number.

The NEC ratified a membership subscription fee of ₦1,200 per annum.

Further, it approved the appointment of three Deputy National Chairmen to assist the National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Esther Usman, and three Deputy National Secretaries to support the National Secretary, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, within the transitional National Working Committee (NWC).

The appointment of new NWC members to fill existing vacancies in the caretaker committee was also ratified.

This development follows the Supreme Court ruling of April 14, which sacked the Julius Abure-led NWC from office.

