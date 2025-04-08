LP NEC Passes Vote Of Confidence In Abure-Led NWC

Share

The National Executive Council (NEC) of Labour Party yesterday passed a vote of confidence in the Julius Abureled National Working Committee (NWC). This was part of the resolutions at the party’s NEC meeting held in Abuja yesterday.

In a communique read out by the National Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar-Farouk, the NEC expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court decision which, it said, had returned the power, glory and supremacy of political parties.

The communique reads: “The court asserted the supremacy of the party over its internal affairs and that leadership of a political party is not for any court to decide, as it is a no-go area for the court, and so the court did not sack the NWC leadership.

“Accordingly, NEC in session reaffirmed the Nnewi National Convention held on the 27th of March, 2024 that produced the current National Working Committee (NWC) members, under the chairmanship of Barrister Julius Abure.

“NEC-in-session notes the various anti-party activities of Governor Alex Otti, including calling for unauthorised stakeholders’ meeting and usurping the powers of NEC.”

