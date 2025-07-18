LP NEC Elects Usman Nenadi As Interim Nat’l Chair

The Labour Party (LP) statutory National Executive Committee (NEC) on Friday elected Senator Usman Nenadi as the Interim National Chairman and Senator Darlington Nwokocha as the Interim National Secretary, among others, as members of the party’s interim working committee.

New Telegraph reports that Nenadi was elected during the party’s NEC meeting in Abuja.during the party’s NEC meeting in Abuja.

The interim working committee is expected to oversee all party activities till the party’s convention, when elections for a new NEC will be conducted

Other resolutions reached during the meeting include the approval of the schedule for the conduct of ward congresses, local government area congresses, state congresses, Zonal congresses, and the National Convention of the Labour Party.

The National Secretariat of the party is mandated to publish the guidelines and timelines to ensure transparent and democratic elections at all levels.