LP Nat’l Convention: Journalists Barred From Entering Venue

…Fears High For Opponents Apologists.

The ongoing National Convention of the Labour Party (LP) in Nnewi Anambra State has witnessed a disturbing dimension by barring members of the media from entering the venue of the event, a move which some members of the public say is unbecoming of a National Party.

In the same vein, some hoodlums who wanted to cause distress to the ongoing convention have been moved out of the venue. Our sources say, their intention was to destabilize the convention.

The LP recently has been in crisis following a party tussle over who becomes the national chairman of the party, a move many political watchers see as discouraging.