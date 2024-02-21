LP Nat’l Chairman, Abure Arrested In Edo

Not more than 24 hours after the state chairmen of the 36 states and Abuja passed a vote of confidence on him, the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure was on Wednesday arrested by the Zone 5 Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police headquarters in Benin City, Edo State.

There was a blockade of people entering the premises when some journalists got there except police officers and some VIPs.

A crowd believed to be supporters and followers of Abure were also stopped at the gate of the premises while Abure some top LP officials and members were allowed to go in with him.

New Telegraph gathered that his arrest was a result of a petition forwarded to the Zone from the office of the Inspector General of Police in Abuja.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Zone Tijani Momoh said “There is a standing order for now that nobody should come in. Yes, the Labour Party National Chairman is here and it has to do with a petition that was referred to this office from the Inspector General of Police. It was referred to Zone 5 from the IG’s office, he is with us but I cannot give the contents of the petition right now.

When asked if he was being detained or just to take his statement, Momoh said “I don’t know for now”.

Abure has been having running battles with some members of the party in the state over allegations of substituting candidates in the 2023 general election without the consent of the affected aspirants, an allegation he had denied.

It was gathered that the arrest may be connected to the factional crisis rocking the party as a factional national youth leader was recently brutalized by some suspected members of the party who did a video of themselves while the official and another person were being brutalized.

It further gathered that the action led to the Apapa faction of the party petitioning the police for attempted murder.