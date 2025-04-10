LP Mobilization Director Hails Obaze At 70

Share

The Director General of the Labour Party’s Directorate of Mobilization and Integration (DMI), Marcel Ngogbehei, has paid glowing tribute to seasoned diplomat and politician, Oseloka Obaze, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

In a heartfelt message made available to the journalist on Wednesday, Ngogbehei described Obaze as a true statesman and one of the foundational pillars of the Obidient Movement, the grassroots political force that played a significant role in mobilizing support for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during the 2023 general elections.

“You brought us together not just with vision, but with a rare kind of purpose and integrity. You didn’t just guide us; you led with humility and strategy,” Ngogbehei stated.

He recalled Obaze’s critical role in assembling the original 14 leaders of the Obidient core support group, a historic move he said helped birth the vibrant and widespread movement that swept across the nation in support of the Labour Party.

Ngogbehei further highlighted Obaze’s often-overlooked contributions behind the scenes, pointing to his role as the brain behind the 2022 Obidient Movement and Labour Party Leadership Summit, which was held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to him, “The summit’s budget was drawn up and approved in Obaze’s hotel room. He didn’t wait for bureaucracy — he took action and secured support directly from Labour Party leadership to make it happen.”

Reflecting on Obaze’s mentorship style, Ngogbehei shared a moment when the elder statesman used music lyrics to inspire the team and encourage them to stay focused on their purpose.

“You didn’t just sing that song randomly. It was your way of admonishing us—to hold onto the purity of our purpose. Today, we celebrate not just your birthday but your unwavering commitment to truth, nation-building, and selfless leadership. Your impact is eternal,” he added.

Oseloka Obaze, a former United Nations official and former Secretary to the Anambra State Government, is widely respected for his intellect, diplomatic acumen, and principled stance on governance.

His continued influence within the Obidient Movement remains a source of inspiration for young Nigerians and supporters of reform-oriented politics across the country.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

