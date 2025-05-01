LP Loses Ex-Commissioner, Other To Enugu PDP

Share

A leader of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State, Emeka Mamah, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Coordinator of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign in the state for the 2023 presidential election said he decided to ditch the opposition party because of Governor Peter Mbah’s performance.

He said: “Governor Mbah has shown that governance is not supposed to be what it used to be in the past. “He has endeared my heart so much and that is why somebody like me, the person I brought here today, and so many other people will have to join the party.”

The former Commissioner for Environment said more opposition politicians gladdened by Mbah’s leadership style will soon join the PDP. Mamah said:

“In the next couple of days, there is going to be a lot of movement of people that I worked with when we were with Chijioke Edeoga and Peter Obi in the last election.

“So many of our members are going to be part of this movement to the PDP and in support of Peter Mbah.” The immediate past spokesman Titus Odo also dumped the LP for the PDP.

Enugu PDP Chairman, Martin Chukwuweike, who received Mamah and Odo at the party’s headquarters in Enugu on Tuesday, said other parties were collapsing and already on the verge of sinking in the state.

Describing the PDP as a home, Odo said he was glad to return to the ruling party in the state. Odo sought support for Mbah’s polices. Chukwuweike said the governor’s exemplary leadership has repositioned the party to a vantage position where it was becoming increasingly stronger while the APC and the LP continued to plummet as a result of loss of public trust and confidence.

He stated that the party would keep receiving quality defectors to its fold. While expressing joy over the way events were unfolding, he attributed the mass defections to the governor’s governing philosophy of transparency, accountability, optimal performance and economic transformation.

He said: “I feel happy that it is working out the way our governor wanted it. “He directed it and we are doing it and it is working fine. “The secret to this is having a normal mind to talk to people. “The governor is truthful about what he is saying and again, the job is being done by the governor.

“They said that no one will see it and say he is still in the opposition. “That is why they are all coming. We are expecting as many big wigs as are still outside, but by next tomorrow, we are going to take in not less than four from the National Assembly.”

