LP Legal Adviser Opens Up On Peter Obi Stances In The Party

Amid the ongoing crisis in the leadership of the Labour Party (LP), the Party’s Legal Adviser, Kehinde Edun, on Wednesday said the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, is still with the camp of the party leader, Julius Abure.

New Telegraph recalls that in September 2024, the former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman was appointed to lead the party until new leadership was elected to replace Abure.

However, the High Court and the Court of Appeal last Friday, January 17 subsequently ruled that Abure remain the National Chairman of the party.

On Wednesday while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Edun noted that Obi still regularly interacts with the Abure-led party leadership and has not stated at any time that he is leaving the party.

When asked if Obi is back with the Abure camp of the party following the court judgment, Edun explained that Obi has not made any categorical statement about it, but he speaks with them all the time and has not said he has left the party.

Acknowledging that the crisis in the Labour Party is causing damage to the party, the legal adviser assured members of the party that the leadership is making efforts to resolve the crisis.

“We know that there is a crisis in the party because of the way they are making it look, but we are making efforts to reconcile to make everybody come, and we still have time to do that.

“We have never picked a fight with anybody. We didn’t go to court against Nenadi, we went to court against INEC and the court resolved the dispute and they said they want to join. We have never sued any member of the party.” Edun said.

