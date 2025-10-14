LP Leadership Crisis: INEC Recants, Invites Abure To Meeting

In a surprising turn of events, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has invited Julius Abure, embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), to its quarterly meeting with political party leaders, despite previously declaring in a sworn affidavit that he was no longer the party’s chairman.

The commission had earlier deposed in an affidavit, through a director in its legal department, that Abure ceased to be the LP National Chairman following his removal by the Supreme Court.

INEC made the declaration while defending its decision to exclude Labour Party candidates from the August 16 parliamentary by-elections. The commission told the court that, “as at the date the by-election was scheduled, the Court of Appeal judgment by which Julius Abure was recognised as the National Chairman of the plaintiff was set aside by the Supreme Court.”

It added that, “the plaintiff (Abure) cannot convene valid primaries to field candidates for the upcoming 2025 by-elections into the various constituencies scheduled to hold on 16/08/2025 under the leadership of Julius Abure, who is no longer the National Chairman of the plaintiff as held by the Supreme Court.”

The commission also maintained the same stance in respect of the February 2026 Abuja Area Council elections, insisting that it “neither monitored nor recognised the purported congresses and primaries of the plaintiff for the FCT by-election, having been convened by Julius Abure, who was not a valid National Chairman of the plaintiff.”

However, during the meeting convened on Tuesday by INEC’s Acting Chairman, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, Abure attended in person, accompanied by the party’s National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Faruk Ibrahim.

It will be recalled that the Supreme Court, in April 2025, dismissed Abure’s counter-appeal against the earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal and affirmed his removal as the National Chairman of the Labour Party. The apex court simultaneously upheld the appeal filed by the Senator Esther Nenadi Usman-led interim national leadership of the party.