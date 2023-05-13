LP Leadership Crisis: Disregard Apapa’s claims – Abure

The embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Julius Abure has called on members and supporters to disregard the claims by the suspended National Vice Chairman, Mr, Lami- di Apapa, that he has taken over the leadership of the party.

Abure who spoke when he received some civil society groups and supporters of the party on a solidarity visit to him said he lacks confidence that he will get justice before Justice Ham- za Muazu of the Abuja High Court, handling the party’s leadership crisis. He told his visitors that even though the substantiate suit is yet to be heard, he would appeal against the ruling of Justice Muazu, who assumed the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

“In his lordship’s ruling, he said that he will go ahead to hear the substantive matter. The matter has been adjourned to Friday, May 19 for further deliberation. “However, we are appealing the ruling immediately because we know we will not get justice from the court,” he said. According to Abure, in the case of Sulieman Vs APC, “the Supreme Court made it very clear that the court has no jurisdiction over such matter.

“I believe that I will get justice in the Court of Appeal; I believe that Labour Party will get justice in the Court of Appeal. “That is where we are standing and we believe that whatever the court has said today can’t stand before the court of Appeal. “I believe that the Court of Appeal will do the right thing and, therefore all our papers will be filled and by Monday the appeal will commence.”

Abure, who described the LP as “a democratic institution,” said nobody will use the back door to take over its leadership. He accused Apapa of being sponsored by political opponents “to truncate the cases in tribunal. They are only satisfying their pay- masters and so we urge all our members to disregard them.