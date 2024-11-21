LP Launches Grassroots Mobilization Ahead Of 2027

Share

The Labour Party (LP) has unveiled an initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots mobilization and empowering youth leaders nationwide in preparation for the 2027 general election.

Labour Party noted the importance of unity and collaboration among young people as key drivers of its vision to secure the presidency.

The Director General of the Labour Party Directorate of Mobilization and Integration, Marcel Ngogbehei disclosed this while speaking at the Labour Party National Youth Leaders Conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He emphasized the vital role youth leaders play in shaping Nigeria’s political future as he called on young leaders to leverage their energy, creativity, and commitment to bring about inclusive and transformative change.

Ngogbehei emphasized the importance of grassroots leadership in fostering national unity and bridging divides among various communities and stakeholders.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to equipping youth leaders with the tools, training, and platforms needed to enhance their effectiveness in policy formulation, strategy, and advocacy.

The Labour Party also laid out its vision for addressing Nigeria’s critical challenges, including security, economic empowerment, education, sustainable development, and good governance.

The party urged youth leaders to use the conference as a platform to strategize, build networks, and develop actionable solutions for these pressing issues.

Ngogbehei stated “The energy, creativity, and commitment you bring to our party are not only inspiring but essential as we work to build a stronger and more inclusive Labour Party and Nigeria.

“You are not just the voice of tomorrow—you are the force of today.”

He called for increased efforts to mobilize and integrate every voice within Nigeria’s diverse society, emphasizing that grassroots leadership is central to fostering unity and inclusivity.

The Directorate assured its commitment to providing resources and opportunities to ensure the political space remains fair, inclusive, and accessible.

Ngogbehei encouraged attendees to use the conference to strengthen alliances, develop actionable strategies, and uphold the Labour Party’s democratic principles.

He further expressed confidence in the youth’s ability to spearhead positive change and reaffirmed the party’s dedication to achieving a Labour Party presidency in 2027.

