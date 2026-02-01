LP: INEC’s Recognition Ends Our Internal Crisis

The Labour Party (LP) has declared its leadership crisis over, with the recognition of its Interim National Leadership, led by Senator Esther Nenadi Usman by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Labour Party in a statement by Ken Asogwa, Senior Special Adviser on Media to Senator Usman, called on members of the party to unite and support the interim leadership. A Federal High Court presided over by Justice Peter Lufi, had two weeks ago, said the April 4, 2025 Supreme Court judgement that sacked Julius Abure as National Chairman, has not been invalidated.

The court also directed INEC to accord Senator Usman’s interim leadership, recognition. The party said it appreciates INEC leadership for standing on the side of the law, justice, and constitutionalism, and for demonstrating clear obedience to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This recognition is in strict compliance with the recent judgement of the Federal High Court, which expressly directed INEC to recognise Senator Nenadi Usman’s leadership as the only legitimate leadership of the Labour Party, to the exclusion of all other persons laying claim to such positions,” the party said in the statement.

The party stated as the major opposition party in the country, it remains committed to its responsibility of providing Nigerians with a credible, people-oriented alternative platform. “Achieving this goal requires unity, dedication, and collective sacrifice from all stakeholders,” it added.

The party extended gratitude to its supporters, “for their resilience, steadfastness, and unwavering belief in the struggle. “We also commend the judiciary for consistently upholding justice as the last hope of the common man, and appreciate the Nigerian media for remaining principled and steadfast in the pursuit of truth and fairness.

“As we intensify efforts to rebuild and strengthen our structures nationwide, we appeal for the patience and continued support of Nigerians.

“Conscious of the limited time before the next election cycle, the party assures the public of its resolve to work tirelessly to restore the Labour Party to winning ways and achieve its set objectives in the shortest possible time.”