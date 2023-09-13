LP Inaugurates Campaign Council For Imo Guber Election

The Labour Party (LP), Imo State Chapter has inaugurated a 481-member campaign council to strategize and spearhead its November 11 governorship poll campaign.

Performing the ceremony in Owerri, the state Chairman its state Chairman, Mr Callistus Ihejiagwa, urged the members not to joke about the “fierce urgency” to rescue the state.

“You have become the torch bearer for LP, our candidate, Sen. Athan Achonu, and Peter Obi in all the nook and crannies of your localities.

“This is a call to duty, service, and selfless sacrifice for the good of Imo,” Daily Post quoted him as saying.

READ ALSO:

He further urged the council to carry out the responsibility with pride, dignity and selflessness.

He added, “If we disappoint the people, they will not forgive us. Our children will not forgive us.

“They say LP has no big vehicles and have no structure, but those with big cars and structures are the people with the structure of corruption which Peter Obi has come to eradicate.

“They are the ones who have fed so fat on the common treasury of the state and Nigeria. We are hungry for a new Imo and Nigeria. A new Imo and Nigeria are possible and attainable.”