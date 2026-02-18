The National leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has showered encomium on Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, describing him as the pride of the party, for remaining steadfast, not just for clinching the governorship position during the 2023 election, but also for driving a purposeful and exemplary leadership.

The interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman, in a statement issued on Wednesday, noted that Governor Otti has succeeded in redefining leadership in less than 3 years in the saddle.

In her birthday message to the Abia Governor, Usman maintained that he has shown unparalleled capacity as a transformer and a man whose leadership is hands-on.

The statement read, “Your Excellency, as you mark your birthday today, I pray that God continues to endow you with enormous wisdom to pilot the affairs of Abians, where you have, in less than three (3) years, redefined leadership; and in the Labour Party, where you continue to bear the torch for us.

“You have shown that with clear vision and determination, governance can indeed be purposeful and transformative.

“Your approach to governance in Abia has made it look simple, even when we know that those who were there before you were never as hands-on in the job.

“As the nation gradually transitions into another election season, my fervent prayer is that Abians will have cause to renew the mandate they entrusted in your hands, having witnessed your uncommon leadership in the state.

“You remain the pride of the Labour Party’s outing in the 2023 elections, and I am certain the good people of Abia State are taking note of your purposeful and people-centred leadership.

“Therefore, on behalf of my family and the entire leadership and members of the Labour Party, I wish you many more happy returns, Your Excellency.”