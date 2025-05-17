LP Hails Obi Of Onitsha, Igwe Achebe, On 84th Birthday

Share

The Directorate of Mobilization and Integration (DMI) of the Labour Party (LP) has extended warm felicitations to the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

In a statement signed by the Director General of the Directorate, Marcel Ngogbehei, the Labour Party celebrated the monarch’s enduring legacy of traditional authority and national leadership, applauding his decades of service, wisdom, and dedication to the advancement of Nigeria.

“Your Majesty, your reign has exemplified the best of traditional leadership in a modern republic,” the statement read.

Reflecting on the monarch’s professional accomplishments prior to ascending the throne—including his tenure at Shell Petroleum and contributions to national policy dialogue—the LP noted that since becoming the 21st Obi of Onitsha in 2002, Igwe Achebe has played a pivotal role in redefining traditional leadership in contemporary Nigeria.

“Under his stewardship, Onitsha has witnessed a cultural and economic renaissance, emerging as a beacon of progress in southeastern Nigeria.”

The party further commended the Obi’s unwavering commitment to education and cultural preservation, citing his support for initiatives such as the Chinua Achebe Foundation and the Ofala Festival.

“Your active role in reawakening Igbo identity has solidified your position as a custodian of our heritage and a torchbearer of peace. Your voice has remained firm, reasoned, and full of compassion.”

The statement also highlighted the shared values between the monarch and the Labour Party, led by National Chairman Barr. Julius Abure.

“Your life’s work resonates with our mission to build a fairer, more integrated Nigeria—one where tradition and progress walk hand in hand.”

The party concluded by praising Igwe Achebe’s continued relevance in national discourse, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most respected traditional rulers.

“His 84th birthday is not just a personal celebration but a national moment of reflection on the enduring value of principled leadership. We salute your legacy. May your days be long, your wisdom ever fresh, and your influence continue to guide us toward a better future.”

Share