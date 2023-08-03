LP Flays Sanwo-Olu, Says Death Of Doctor Pointer To Comatose Health Infrastructure

The Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has reacted to the death of Doctor Vwaere Diaso at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, saying the incident though avoidable is a pointer to manifest decay in healthcare infrastructure in the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Pastor Dayo Ekong said this in a statement issued on Thursday while reacting to news of the death of a medical practitioner working at General Hospital Odan, Lagos Island, Dr Vwaere Diaso who lost her life in a elevator mishap on Tuesday.

The party in the statement stated that the incident is a pointer to the decrepit health and general infrastructure in the state under the watch of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State Government.

According to the party in the statement obtained by New Telegraph, the incident was avoidable if the state government, particularly the management of the hospital had acted on complaints of staff members regarding the malfunctioning elevator for years without serious attention.

“The complaints were largely ignored until life was lost, then suddenly; an investigative commission was immediately set up. Must “Governor Sanwoolu” wait until a life is lost?

“Will the commission raise the dead? Why did it take over an hour to get the then injured (and now dead victim) out of the malfunctioning lift?” Ekong wrote on behalf of the party

Ekong on behalf of the party further carpeted the state government for always claiming to have done well in the provision of “fantastic health infrastructures”, adding that the incident is a pointer to the government’s claims.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased whom it described as a shining star, the party called for adequate compensation to the family of the deceased, it also seek a properly unbiased investigation into the whole saga with a view to punishing those considered liable.