LP Flags Off  In Bayelsa As Obi Says Criminals Have Taken Over Leadership In Nigeria

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential Election, Peter Obi has disclosed that criminals have taken over the leadership of the country, adding that if given the opportunity he will make sure that all those are flushed out so that Nigeria will work again.

Peter Obi who was speaking in Yenagoa on Tuesday during the flag of campaign of the Labour Party Candidate in the Bayelsa State November 11 Governorship Election Udengs Eradiri also stated that these criminals have shared all the wealth of the country until there is nothing anymore to share.

Marinating that nobody should be addressed as excellency or honourable anymore until things get right in this country, he stated that we want to have a Nigeria where those who are coming to serve should know that it is by God’s grace and by their power.

Regretting that Bayelsa State is ranked among the poorest state in the federation with an index of 88.5% after Sokoto, he said that the only way to pull the state and country out of poverty is to use the available resources judiciously adding that we cannot bring Nigeria out of poverty by stealing money.

Peter Obi also regretted that sixty-seven years after oil was struck in high quantity in the country there are no goods roads to drive into Yenagoa

He however advised the Labour Party Candidate Udengs Eradiri to do all that he has said when he gets to office adding that if he fails to deliver, he will be among the first people to tell him that he is fake.

Obi said “Those who came to serve should not live on public money. So nobody could say Peter Obi is being paid a pension because he was Governor of Anambra State.

“We want to have a new Nigeria where those that came to serve will know that it is by God’s grace and they will serve the people. That is the only way to pull Nigeria out of poverty. We cannot pull Nigeria out of poverty by mismanaging and stealing Nigerian money.

“And that is why are asking the youths that the future belongs to you, anybody can give you money but he is giving you money that belongs to you and the future of your children. We must not allow our country to go the way it is going today.

“It has been criminalized and run by criminals, people who shouldn’t be in office. I always say every day that lunatics have taken over the assignment and we must chase them out.

“You cannot drive into Bayelsa state on good roads sixty-seven years after. Even if we were doing one kilometre per year, we would have completed it. After Sokoto, the poorest state with 90.5% Bayelsa is the next with 88.5%.

“Even if they wanted to marry new wives from the oil that they are getting from here, they would have done that. So such people are taking the oil away, Bayelsa is not supposed to be among the list of poor states considering what God endeared them with.

“Niger Delta is the biggest looser or the most neglected place in this country called Nigeria. I have said that if I have the opportunity to govern this country, Niger Delta will never be the same again and Nigeria will never be the same again. We will change the country and give the youths hope and future.

“It is bad leadership and we are trying to change this politics of sharing money because we don’t have any money to share. Those who are giving you money are actually giving you your money. We didn’t steal anything, we can’t give anything.

“It is by production that you will get a job. I listened to our candidate talk about microcredit. I listened to him talk about supporting small businesses. That is the future of the world, Nigeria and Bayelsa.

“I want you to carry our message everywhere. We didn’t come here in the usual Abrakadabra where people will come and say things that they will not do. Promise things that they won’t do, give you money and at the end of the day, you are not going to gain anything from them.

“We want to start binging down this poverty that you are seeing in Bayelsa and the only way we can do it is to use the resources of the state to move the country from consumption to production.

“We now have governors and deputy governors who were sacked from school. Why should you tell lies about your background? I’m begging you, carry this message to your communities.

“My dear people we have unveiled this man just as he unveiled himself, all we want is to support him. Go and verify what he is telling you.

“It is time we work with wealth creators, not wealth sharers, we want people who create not people who are sharing, we have shared everything, we have nothing left to share. That is why we are in a problem.

“If by His Grace, you succeed and you don’t do the right thing, I will be the first person to come and say that this man is fake because he is not doing what he saying.

Speaking, Udengs Eradiri said that Bayelsa State should know that issues need to be discussed and not money adding “ We have the PEAP Agenda which is a summary of what we will do for Bayelsans.

He continued” This is our bond with Bayelsans. We don’t want to be those types of politicians who will come and say something and run away. We asked d the market women to keep the PEAP Agenda in their boxes so that tomorrow, they should ask me you said this about education, what have you done?

“The first in the PEAP Agenda is people which are the most important in over governance structures and that is why we have made you the priority.

“There is now a town planning unit in Bayelsa our state capital, no drainage, no drinking water. We have a water board that Aboki is supplying water to. We are going to revive our medical facilities.