LP Dissociates From Illegal Guber Primary In Anambra

The national leadership of the Labour Party has distanced itself from the purported gubernatorial primary election held recently in Anambra State, insisting that the party had already concluded its nomination process, which produced George Moghalu as its official candidate for the November 8, 2025 governorship election.

Speaking in a statement on Friday, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said that the Labour Party is unaware of any other primary aside from the one conducted on April 5, 2025, which duly produced Moghalu as its candidate.

Recall that on Thursday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State, through its Public Relations Officer, Ugoma Lechukwu, also dismissed the purported primary election, affirming that the Commission was not involved as the party had already concluded its valid process, which produced George Moghalu as its flagbearer.

“For the sake of transparency,” the Labour Party said, “the governorship primary in Anambra State has long been concluded, and the name of the successful candidate has been submitted to INEC in compliance with electoral guidelines.”

“We are therefore disassociating the party from any other primary or its outcome, as the party has moved on and is now waiting for the appropriate time to commence our campaign activities.”

According to Ifoh, the party followed all procedures outlined in its constitution, INEC guidelines, and the Electoral Act. “The process began with the Labour Party issuing a mandatory 21-day notice to INEC, followed by public notices announcing the commencement of the primaries.”

“Two aspirants, John Nwosu and George Moghalu, met the necessary requirements after screening. The party conducted its ward congresses on April 1, 2025, and held the primary election on April 5, 2025.

“During the transparent and peaceful exercise, Moghalu secured 573 delegate votes, defeating his sole opponent, Chuma Nwosu, who polled 19 votes.”

The party further noted that a Certificate of Return has already been issued to Moghalu, affirming him as the Labour Party’s official candidate for the upcoming election.

INEC, in an official communication, reiterated that all political parties must conclude their primaries on or before April 10, 2025, in accordance with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022. Section 84 of the same Act also mandates compliance with established guidelines to ensure effective monitoring of the primaries.

“The Labour Party has complied fully with these legal requirements. Our primary was duly monitored by senior INEC officials, and the name of our candidate has already been submitted,” Ifoh added.

He warned that any individuals or groups attempting to undermine the concluded process should desist, stressing that the party will not hesitate to impose strict disciplinary measures on those seeking to destabilize its operations.

“We continue to urge our members to follow due process and respect party supremacy, as recently advised by the Supreme Court,” he said.

Ifoh also called on Labour Party supporters in Anambra and all lovers of democracy across the nation to support the party’s quest to rescue the state from what he described as the “impending collapse” under the current administration.

“Among all the major contenders, the Labour Party has presented the most qualified and experienced candidate. George Moghalu’s track record in both public and private sectors speaks volumes,” he remarked.

