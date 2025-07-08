LP Dismisses Alleged Plot To Expel Obi As Laughable

The Labour Party has dismissed claims that it is planning to expel its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, describing the allegation as laughable and a desperate attempt to stir public resentment.

The party accused its former National Chairman, Julius Abure, of orchestrating the narrative to create confusion and undermine the ongoing coalition talks involving Obi.

Labour Party’s acting National Chairman, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, in a statement signed by her Senior Special Adviser (Media), Ken Asogwa, said intelligence reports indicate that Abure and his sacked National Working Committee (NWC) are plotting to convene what she described as a “kangaroo meeting” aimed at sabotaging the party’s unity and Obi’s coalition efforts.

Usman recalled that the party had already endorsed Obi’s involvement in coalition discussions through a statement issued on May 25, and described Abure’s group as “political jesters unknown to the party” who are merely parading themselves as members.

She stressed that the alleged plan to expel Obi is not only illegal but baseless and laughable.

“It is important to recall that the Supreme Court of Nigeria—the highest judicial authority in the land—has long affirmed in a landmark judgment delivered on April 4, 2025, that the tenure of these political impersonators expired a long time ago.

“On what legal or moral authority, then, do they stand to make any pronouncement on behalf of the Labour Party?” she queried.

Usman urged Nigerians to disregard the “desperate rantings of meddlesome interlopers whose only mission is to undermine the credibility and towering influence of Mr. Peter Obi in the coalition-building process aimed at rescuing Nigeria.”

She described the group as “comedians of politics” acting on behalf of undisclosed paymasters, warning that their relevance which she claimed is based solely on attacking Peter Obi will vanish once Obi formalises his next political move.

“This latest drama should be rightly seen for what it is: the desperate last kick of a dying horse,” she said.