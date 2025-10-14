LP Describes Abure’s Invitation To INEC Meeting As Contempt Of Court

The Labour Party (LP) has described the invitation extended to Julius Abure by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to attend its quarterly meeting with political party leaders as an act of contempt of court.

Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the interim National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, stated this in a release on Tuesday, recalling that the Supreme Court, in its judgment delivered on April 4, 2025, ruled that Abure was no longer the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

The party further noted that the Federal High Court, Abuja, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1523/2025, delivered on August 15, 2025, reinforced the apex court’s position by rejecting Abure’s prayers and affirming that he was no longer the party’s national chairman.

According to the statement, INEC has contradicted itself after previously deposing a counter-affidavit on August 13, affirming under oath that Abure was no longer the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

“INEC cannot, in one breath, depose under oath that Abure is no longer chairman, and in another, accord him recognition. Such conduct amounts to contempt of court and a grave desecration of the sanctity of our judicial system, particularly the pronouncements of the Supreme Court,” the statement read.

The party accused “certain elements within INEC” of attempting to compromise the integrity of the Commission by engaging in acts that undermine judicial authority.

LP added that allowing Abure to attend the meeting was “not only reprehensible but also a deliberate affront to the authority of the courts.”

It recalled that even before the Supreme Court judgment, INEC, under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had on July 29, 2024, ordered Abure out of its consultative meeting with political party leaders on the grounds that his tenure as Labour Party National Chairman had expired.

The Labour Party therefore called on INEC to immediately enforce all valid court judgments regarding the party’s leadership.

“If the current leadership lacks the courage to uphold the rule of law, it should at least refrain from further tarnishing what remains of the Commission’s credibility before its eventual exit,” the statement added.