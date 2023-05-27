Lp Crisis: You Remain Suspended, Apapa Group Tells Abure

A faction of the Labour Party National Working Committee, led by the Alhaji Lamidi Apapa, on Friday, said that the National Chairman of the Party, Mr. Julius Abure remained suspended. Addressing journalists in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of the Apa- pa group, Dr Abayomi Arabambi said, that the claim that an Edo State High Court had restored Abure as National Chairman was unacceptable, insisting that he remained suspended.

Arabambi said that Labour Party wouldn’t have dignified what he described as “beer parlour response” laced with deliberate falsehood or considered it necessary to react to such distortion of facts. He said: “We just received judgment of the Edo State High Court today in which the court set aside the suspension of Julius Abure as a member of its ward pursuant to Article 10 (2)(I) of the Labour Party Constitution by the Ward Executive.

“The effect of this judgment would have just merely restored Abure’s membership of the party since he is still restrained from parading himself as National officer of the party. “Unfortunately, NEC, which is the highest organ of the party, in its meeting held in Bauchi on the 3rd of May, 2023, further suspended Abure and some others members of the party for attending an illegal NEC meeting purportedly called by Julius Abure while the restraining Order of the FCT High was still subsisting.