LP crisis worsens as states’ chairmen sign no confidence vote in Abure

The crises rocking the opposition Labour Party deepened at the weekend as the 36 states’ chairmen of the party signed a no confidence vote in the faction led by the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, asking him to step down. Their stand was made known by Plateau State Labour Party Chairman, Solomon Ndam, on behalf of the 36 states’ chairmen in a statement in Bauchi State at the weekend.

Recall that on February 12, the embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure, was accused recently of mismanagement of funds belonging to the party and was asked by the national treasurer of the party to account of the alleged missing N3.5 billion realised from the sales of nomination forms for the 2023 general election.

According to the National Treasurer, Mrs Uluchi Opara, told journalists that; “During the off-cycle election in several states last year, the party raised around N958 million from nomination forms and donations. These funds have completely vanished without trace