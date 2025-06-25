LP Crisis: Usman’s LGA Alleges Plot To Destabilise Party

Share

The Labour Party chapter in Kagarko Local Government Area, Kaduna State, has alleged plot by external forces to cause confusion and destabilise the party in the local government.

The chapter also said it has uncovered plot to discredit the membership of the Acting National Chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman, by the agents of the ousted National Chairman Julius Abure.

Chairman and Secretary of the chapter Comrade Zephaniah Yohanna and Hassan Suleiman, in a statement on Wednesday, said it was “a calculated and failed attempt to destabilise our party’s progress at the grassroots and national levels.”

The chapter further alleged plan to impose leadership of the party in Kagarko LGA, and said it “is a politically motivated charade aimed at sowing confusion and undermining the integrity of our national leadership.”

The letter, which was also copied to security agencies, warned that “any attempt by external forces – reportedly aligned with some suspended members of the party at the national level – to forcibly impose an illegitimate leadership in Kagarko LGA will be strongly resisted through all legal, political, and democratic means available to us.”

The chapter pledged its unwavering loyalty to the Acting National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, “and here you pass a vote of confidence in her capable and transparent leadership.

“We advise media organisations, the general public, and relevant authorities to beware of impersonators and mischief-makers peddling misinformation.”

