LP Crisis: Usman Wants Abure, Agbamuchembu Arrested Over Alleged Forgery

The crisis in Labour Party (LP) has taken another dimension with the call by the Sen Esther Nenadi Usman-led interim National Working Committee (NWC), for the arrest of Julius Abure and former Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, for alleged forgery of a court order.

Agbamuche-Mbu had explained that Abure’s invitation to INEC’s meeting with leaders of political parties on October 14 was based on a court order, allegedly from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Gwagwalada.

She challenged Senator Usman to present a valid court judgement in her favour, and assured that the Commission would comply accordingly. But Usman in a statement by her Senior Special Assistant (Media), Ken Asogwa yesterday, said no court granted Abure’s request to attend INEC meeting.

The Interim National Chairman stated that while Abure had filed a suit against INEC before Hon. Justice Kayode Agunloye of Court 40, FCT High Court, Gwagwalada (suit No: CV/1914/2025), the court denied making any consequential order against the commission.

“Our formal request for a Certified True Copy (CTC) of any order purportedly recognising him as Chairman was met with a categorical confirmation from the court that no such order was ever granted,” the statement disclosed.