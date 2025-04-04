LP Crisis: S’Court Sets Aside Judgment Recognizing Abure As Nat’l Chairman

Share

On Friday, the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal recognizing Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

A unanimous judgment delivered by a five-member panel of the apex court held that the Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction to pronounce Abure as the National Chairman of the LP.

This follows after finding out earlier that the substance of the case was about the party’s leadership.

New Telegraph recalls that the apex court held that the issue of leadership was an internal affair of a party over which courts lacked jurisdiction.

The court further allowed the appeal filed by Senator Nenadi Usman and one other, saying it was meritorious.

It also proceeded to dismiss the cross-appeal filed by the Abure group of the Labour Party for being unmeritorious.

