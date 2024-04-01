LP Crisis; Party Remains Supreme – Ozigbo 

…Laments Over Electoral Process.

The gubernatorial aspirant of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State, Mr Valentine Ozigbo has stated that despite the lingering crisis at the National level the party decision is paramount as the party remains supreme.

Ozigbo however noted that the genesis of the crisis in his party shortly after its National Convention in Nnewi Anambra State is the process which some members are not comfortable with.

“The National leadership of the party is handling the matter and our National leader Mr Peter Obi is currently engaging stakeholders of the party I am hoping that this matter will be properly resolved in good time”

“The reality is that a lot of people have issues concerning the process and you know in our party we are processing people and we don’t want to behave like the APC, PDP or APGA ”

“So Labor Party has to show standard and we feel that falls short of the standard; for instance, a lot of people were hoping that there would be ward, local government, state Congresses before the National Convention ”

“That has been the norm and the process but at that Convention, it started with the National Convention without the ward local government and state Congresses and people had issues with that “he said

Ozigbo however noted that “we are waiting for the position of the National leadership of the party and if they say go back to redo it we accept and if they say the process stands we shall abide by it because the party is supreme”

Ozigbo further replied to the litany of attacks at him over his ambition insisting that the bogus claims being made by the administration of Gov Charles Soludo need to be substantiated by the electorates and not on paper.